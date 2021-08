Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Four appointments are scheduled for a Tuesday meeting of the Grundy County Commission.

Scheduled to introduce themselves at separate times are Lindsey Chaffin at 8:30 am representing Great River Engineering, and then at 10’clock, it’s Aaron McVicker with McClure Engineering.

Also meeting with the Grundy county commission tomorrow will be ambulance director Steve Tracy at 9:30, at 11 o’clock, it’s Shelby Burkmeier representing the North Central Missouri Business Facilitation.

