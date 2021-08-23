Gilman City Board of Education approves property tax levy; accepts resignations, hires two

Local News August 23, 2021
Gilman City School
Gilman City’s Board of Education has approved the property tax levy of $5.03 (5.0298) on the 100 dollars of assessed valuations.

School officials say that’s the same as levy as last year. Assessed valuation in the Gilman City school district comes in with a total of $12,509,025.

In personnel, the board accepted the resignations of Callie Gardner and Taylor Whitney. Approved was given to employ Annette Rhodes as a special education para-professional and Cheryl Witten as a part-time librarian.

Gilman City’s school board also approved the local compliance plan, secretary to the board report, and the student’s handbook.

