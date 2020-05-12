Grundy County Commission reviews bridge closures with MoDOT

Two bridges in Grundy County have been closed by the Missouri Department of Transportation due to structural deficiencies.

During a conference call this (Tuesday) morning regarding recently completed bridge inspections, a MoDOT representative told the Grundy County Commission one bridge was closed on Northeast 90thStreet and another was closed on Southwest 86th Avenue. Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray notes the Northeast 90th Street bridge is in Meyers Township, and the Southwest 86th Avenue bridge is in Madison Township.

The bridge on Northeast 90th Street has a tube site that will be used to replace the existing bridge. A replacement culvert has been ordered for the Southwest 86th Avenue site.

Three Grundy County structures were removed from MoDOT bridge inventory due to being replaced with culverts. There are currently 156 bridges on the MoDOT bridge inventory list in the county.

The Grundy County Road and Bridge crew is working at Sandhill Bridge near the junction of Northeast 110th Avenue and Northeast 10th Street. The work is part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster declaration regarding severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding last year.

Grundy County Ambulance Director Steve Tracy reported personal protective equipment supplies are stocked. Staff continues to use multiple disinfecting processes for the ambulances, equipment, and personnel.

The Grundy County Health Department reported there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 1 Shares