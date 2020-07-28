Grundy County Commission approves formula for distribution of CARES Act funds

The Grundy County Commission Tuesday, July 28th approved a funding formula for county CARES Act funding.

The formula uses percentages of assessed valuation for distribution to taxable entities within the legal borders of Grundy County. Any funds not distributed initially will be compiled for a second round of distribution to entities on an as-needed basis. Intergovernmental agreements are due to the Grundy County Clerk’s Office by Saturday, August 1st.

The commission also approved action taken by the Myers Township involving elected persons resigning and being appointed to new positions. Trustee Jake Batson resigned, leaving that position open. Shelly Cunningham resigned as clerk to be appointed to the trustee position. Carrie Wyrick resigned from her board member position and was appointed to the clerk position. Batson was then appointed as a board member. Darrel Cunningham remained the Myers Township Board president. The process was completed under advisement of the elections division of the Missouri Secretary of State.

State Representative Rusty Black discussed legislation from the last session. That included the Missouri Department of Transportation resurfacing, possible redistricting, prisoner per diem, voter regulations, rural broadband, and overall economic vitality in the region.

The Road and Bridge Department met with Shannon Howe of the Howe Company engineering firm to evaluate a Federal Emergency Management Agency site on Southeast 63rd Avenue. The site involves a culvert replacement and watershed site.

FEMA requested year, make, and model information for equipment used for the disaster declaration involving severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding last year. The information was submitted.

The Grundy County Health Department reported the county has 24 total COVID-19 cases. Two are active.

The Grundy County Commission will meet Monday, August 3rd to set up polling stations for the Primary Election Tuesday, August 4th.

