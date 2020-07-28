Bishop Hogan Memorial School in Chillicothe is holding an online auction through Saturday, August 1st to support the school. The auction is in place of the school’s annual dinner auction which was postponed in April.

Interested individuals or parties can set up an account to bid at this link, or find a link on the school’s Facebook page. Items can be viewed on that website and the Facebook page.

Contact the Bishop Hogan Memorial School for more on the online auction through Saturday, August 1st at 660-646-0705.

