North Central Missouri College announces creation of “Edward and Betty Hatcher Scholarship”

A recent North Central Missouri College Gifts in Action donation by Betty Hatcher created the Edward and Betty Hatcher Scholarship. The scholarship will assist a Milan C-2 or Grundy County R-5 graduate in pursuing an allied health degree or certificate at NCMC. The first award of the scholarship will be in the fall of 2021.

NCMC Director of Development Alicia Endicott says the NCMC Foundation is “grateful that [Betty] Hatcher made her dream come true to honor her and her late husband by creating an endowed scholarship.”

Betty Hatcher graduated from Milan, and Edward graduated from Galt. She wanted to help graduates from those high schools who pursue nursing or health sciences at NCMC.

Endowed scholarships can be awarded in accordance with the donor’s wishes. Donors who have benefited from scholarships themselves can “pay it forward” by establishing a named scholarship with their Gifts in Action.

The NCMC Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Contributions toward the Gifts in Action Scholarship Campaign are tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

Contact Director of Development Alicia Endicott for more information about the Foundation or how to start or donate to an existing scholarship at 660-357-6403. More information is also available at ncmissouri.edu/alumni/gifts-in-action.

