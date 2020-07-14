Grundy County Commission approves ballot question relating to brush control

The Grundy County Commission approved the morning of Tuesday, July 14thplacing a question on the April 2021 election ballot regarding a Missouri statute (263.247), which would allow the commission to enforce brush control adjacent to county roads.

The statute involves brush removal along county right-of-way or maintenance easement, subject to voter approval of all owners of land in “any county with a township form of government located north of the Missouri River and having no portion of the county located east of U. S. Highway 63.”

The Grundy County Commission awarded a bridge project on Southwest 80th Street to Decker Construction Services, Incorporated for $520,897.05. It was the lowest of five bids submitted Project bids were opened and read at last week’s meeting. The other bids ranged from $522,562.62 to $614,803.76. Nikki Moyer with the Howe Company reviewed the bids with the commission prior to the project being awarded.

The commission approved setting the payroll date on or before the last working day of each month.

The Road and Bridge Department will complete work on a drainage correction project near Brimson on Northwest 50th Street.

It was reported three Federal Emergency Management Agency sites are 100% complete from last year’s disaster declaration involving severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding. Funding should be available upon final approval.

Emergency Management Performance Grant funds are being processed. The state is expected to release $630 for use in Grundy County.

The Missouri Emergency Response Commission is expected to meet Thursday, July 16th. An estimated $2,600 are anticipated to be released to Grundy County from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund in the next 30 days. The funds are primarily used for hazmat training and Local Emergency Planning Committee meetings.

The Grundy County Commission will meet at the courthouse the morning of Monday, July 20th at 8:30 to open the Board of Equalization for business. No appointments were made for the meeting. Paperwork needed to be filed in the county clerk’s office by Monday, July 13th to meet with the board.

The Grundy County Health Department reported two active cases of COVID-19 in the county. Active cases are on the rise regionally. The health department also reported it is meeting with schools and event organizers to promote safety.

