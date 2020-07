The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors reviewed the budget at a special meeting. Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments Administrator Jerry Doerhoff reports minor changes were made.

Anticipated income remains at $5,624,139. Expenses are now projected to be $5,624,002, which is $7,179 higher than what Doerhoff reported after the budget was approved in June.

