Grundy County Clerk reports 63 absentee ballots returned, 26 requested for the April 5th Municipal Election

Local News April 1, 2022
Municipal Elections Graphic
Sixty-three absentee ballots for the April 5 Municipal Election had been returned to the Grundy County Clerk’s Office as of 10:30 am Friday, April 1st. Another 26 ballots had been requested but not yet returned to the county clerk’s office.

The Grundy County Clerk’s Office at the courthouse in Trenton will be open on April 2nd from 8 am until noon for absentee voting. The Livingston County Clerk’s Office at the courthouse in Chillicothe will also be open for absentee voting on April 2nd from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.

The Grundy County Commission will meet next week on April 4th instead of April 5th due to the election. The commission will help set up election equipment at each polling place.

Absentee voting will continue until April 4th at 5 pm. Polls will be open on April 5th from 6 am to 7 pm.

