North Central Missouri College Academic Excellence Winner named

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Gracey Gordon from Green Castle, MO, has been chosen as this year’s NCMC Arts and Sciences Academic Excellence Award winner. Gracey will graduate in May from NCMC with her Associate in Arts degree. After graduating, Gracey plans to transfer her associate’s degree to continue to study political science and then go to law school.

Gracey was chosen for this award for her excellence and hard work in not only her political science courses but all her classes. Along with her hard work in academic studies, Gracey is also involved in the Baptist Student Union, Phi Theta Kappa, and works as a student worker in the Tutoring Center.

Gracey said, “I’m appreciative of the amazing support NCMC gives. NCMC has helped me succeed and prepare for my future.” Dr. Sterling Recker, Political Science Instructor said, “Gracey is an ideal candidate for the Academic Excellence award. She exemplifies the qualifications for this award and what it encompasses.”

Dr. Susan Stull, Chair of the Academic Excellence award committee and Life Science Instructor, said, “We have many academically excellent students at NCMC. I am grateful this award is able to highlight a job well done and our student accolades.”

The Academic Excellence Award Winner is chosen annually by a faculty committee that selects one student who excels in academics, service, and involvement. The honoree must maintain a GPA of at least 3.5, be recognized and recommended by an NCMC faculty member, and participate in public service.

Gracey will be recognized at the annual honors brunch and have her name engraved on a plaque in Geyer Hall, along with past academic excellence winners.

Related