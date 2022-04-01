Residents of Trenton and Spickard, including 4-year-old boy, injured in crash on Highway 65

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports three area residents sustained injuries when a car struck a sports utility vehicle in Grundy County on Friday morning, April 1st.

The driver of the car, 24-year-old Landan Ellis of Trenton, received moderate injuries and was taken by emergency medical services to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. The driver of the SUV, 33-year-old Rebecca Steinhoff of Spickard, and her passenger, a four-year-old boy from Spickard, received minor injuries. They were taken by private party to Wright Memorial Hospital.

The vehicles traveled south on Highway 65 when the SUV reportedly attempted to make a left turn at Southeast 20th Street, and the car hit the rear of the SUV. The car came to rest on the road facing south, and the SUV came to rest facing east.

The car was totaled, and the SUV had extensive damage. Both drivers wore seat belts and the boy was secured with appropriate safety equipment.

