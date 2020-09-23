Grundy, Caldwell and Harrison counties see new cases of COVID-19

The Grundy County Health Department reports three new cases of COVID-19, however, the number of active cases has gone down by one.

The total number of cases is 206. One hundred sixty-six have been confirmed, and 37 are probable. Forty-eight cases are active. The health department has reported two deaths related to COVID-19 for Grundy County.

The Caldwell County Health Department reports 101 total cases of COVID-19, which is an increase of eight since Monday, September 21st.

Eighty-nine of the cases have been confirmed, and 12 are probable. Twenty-one of the cases are active, and 78 have been removed from isolation. Two COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Caldwell County.

The Harrison County Health Department’s COVID-19 Dashboard shows 114 total confirmed cases, which is up by four since Tuesday, September 22nd.

There are 10 active cases, and 103 have been removed from isolation. One death related to COVID-19 has been reported for Harrison County.

