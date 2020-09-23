Free estate planning seminar to be offered at NCMC

Financial Advisor Ryan Tepen with Edward Jones in Trenton will be the main speaker at the North Central Missouri College Foundation’s annual estate planning seminar.

Tepen will present “Preparing Your Estate Plan” at the free event in Cross Hall on the campus in Trenton on the evening of October 20th at 6 o’clock with assistance from Allan Seidel of Seidel, Havens, and Dennis LLP.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions during a question and answer session. Questions and topics can also be submitted to the Foundation Office before the event.

NCMC Director of Development Alicia Endicott says she hopes attendees “will leave with the knowledge of how to move forward with an estate plan, what options are available to them, and how to ensure their wishes are honored.”

Seating is limited for the estate planning seminar on October 20th to follow social distancing guidelines. RSVP is required by calling the Foundation Office at 660-357-6403 or emailing aendicott@mail.ncmissouri.edu.

