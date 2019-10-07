GRM Networks joins National Network of Smart Rural Community Providers

GRM Networks, headquartered in Princeton, reports it has joined the National Network of Smart Rural Community Providers. These are described as a network of broadband connections under the auspices of the National Rural Broadband Association which represents nearly 850 independent, community-based, telecommunications companies across the country.

The Smart Rural Communities program promotes collaborative work among rural broadband providers and other local leaders with what are called broadband-enabled solutions for education, economic development, and health care.

During a conference this fall in Denver, Colorado, the National Rural Broadband Association presented an award to GRM Networks. The award was accepted by Chief Operating Officer Anissa Rockhold. Letters of recommendation in support of GRM Networks were provided by the MU Thompson Farm Research Center west of Spickard; the congregation of Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration at Clyde in northwest Missouri; and by the Decatur County, Iowa Development Corporation.

