Fire destroys vacant house near Trenton

Fire over the weekend destroyed a vacant house southwest of Trenton.

Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District, among others, responded to 225 Southwest Highway W which is owned by Tim Blozvich of Trenton.

Just after 12 noon Saturday, firefighters arrived at the scene to find the house fully-engulfed with fire. They deployed a hose line and worked to keep the fire from spreading. The house is considered a total loss and the cause of the fire is undetermined.

Assisting the rural fire protection district were the Trenton Fire Department, the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, and the Grundy County ambulance.

No injuries were reported.

