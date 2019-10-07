Chillicothe police respond to “out of control” man with a gun

Chillicothe Police were dispatched Saturday night to a report of a male who allegedly was having mental issues and was described as “out of control.”

Officers were advised that the male had recently been released from a mental facility and had two loaded firearms, threatening to shoot anyone that entered the residence.

The reporting party advised that the guns had been removed from the residence, but it was unsure if he had retrieved any other weapons. Officers made entry into the residence and the unarmed male barricaded himself in a room. Officers talked with the male for over an hour before he decided to surrender.

The male was taken to Hedrick Medical Center where he had to be restrained, then treated and taken into protective custody. Officers contacted the court and the judge issued a warrant for a 96-hour detention and evaluation. Officers then took the male to a facility in St. Joseph for treatment.

Chillicothe Police said there were only three officers on duty at the time, and there were other calls for service during this time. including two disturbances. Assistance was provided by a Livingston County Deputy Sheriff.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 34 Shares