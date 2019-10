The VFW District One meeting is scheduled for Saturday, October 12, 2019, beginning at 11 o’clock. The host will be Post 4557 in Brookfield, however, the meeting has been changed to Laclede at the General John J. Pershing Museum.

The joint meeting will start at 11 A.M. The regular district meeting will follow lunch. The General John J. Pershing Museum address is 900 Ausmus, Laclede, Missouri.

