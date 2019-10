The Grand River Audubon Society will meet Wednesday night, October 9, 2019, at 6:30 at the Litton AgriScience Center, Mildred Litton Building, near Chillicothe.

Doctor Ted Rights from Hamilton will tell about the Emerald Ash Boar, and how it is invading trees of the area as well as other tree diseases and pests.

The public is welcome to attend and refreshments will be served

