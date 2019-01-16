Green Hills Wellness Challenge Maintenance Prize winners announced

The Grundy County Health Department has announced the winner of this year’s Green Hills Wellness Challenge Maintenance Prize.

Rosemary Coon maintained a 12.93% weight loss from the start of last year’s challenge, which was the highest out of those competing for the prize and received a $300 check from the health department.

Others who maintained more than 10% of their weight loss from last year’s challenge include Janet Slater with 12.55%; Amy Dixon, 11.35%; Jimmie Hinkle, 10.99%; Shaun McCullough, 10.77%; and Brenda Morris, 10.32%.

One-hundred-sixty-four participants weighed in for the Green Hills Wellness Challenge last week. Abby Oberman with the health department says that is an increase from the 141 participants last year.

The prize pool to be divided among participants who lose at least 10% of their initial body weight is $2,320. Participants must weigh in each week to be eligible for the prize money. Participants can miss one week without the penalty of not being eligible for the prize money. They can also earn an extra missed weigh in by going on a nutrition-based Hy-Vee tour with dietitian Cindy Eivans or getting their cholesterol checked. Cholesterol screenings can be done anywhere, and the health department offers screenings twice a month. Oberman says the Hy-Vee Healthy You bus will also offer cholesterol screenings at the Trenton Hy-Vee the morning of February 2nd from 7 to 11 o’clock.

The University of Missouri Extension will also host a Family Nutrition Education Program at the Grundy County Health Department called Eat Smart, Be Active.

Oberman says the class to present research-based information on nutrition, physical activity, food safety, and making the most of food money will run for eight Fridays from 10 o’clock to noon: January 25th, February 1st, 15th, and 22nd and March 1st, 15th, 22nd, and 29th. The class will include interactive lessons on food, nutrition, and tips for feeding families and a certificate of completion will be awarded at the end of the program.

Eat Smart, Be Active is open to everyone, not just participants in the Green Hills Wellness Challenge. Participants must preregister for the class by contacting the Grundy County Health Department at 660-359-4196.