Gallatin woman arrested after stealing from Chillicothe resident

On Monday afternoon, January 14, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to investigate a theft from a residence in Livingston County with one suspect arrested and charged.

Sheriff Steve Cox said a victim had been told that a vehicle was broken down near the home as a female arrived at the house asking to use the restroom. The victim had a little cash tucked away near this area of the house. Cox said the homeowner became suspicious about the woman, and once she left, the victim discovered money was missing.

The sheriff’s staff found the female suspect who was reportedly uncooperative with the investigation. Thirty-nine-year-old Frances Alicia Groom of Gallatin was arrested and, according to the sheriff, given multiple opportunities to turn over the cash but allegedly continued to deny having any money. A female officer conducted a search and the missing money was located hidden on the suspect.

Frances Alicia Groom (a.k.a. Frances Stagner), was arrested for allegedly stealing and transferred to the Daviess-Dekalb County Regional Jail. On Tuesday, an arrest warrant officially charged Ms. Groom with the felony of Stealing. Her bond was set at $15,000 cash with Groom remaining incarcerated in lieu of bond.

The Livingston County sheriff’s office notified a local bank about the issue and the evidence money was taken out of circulation and replaced as a courtesy for the victim. The victim, Cox said, has since properly and safely secured the cash.