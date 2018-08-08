Green Castle couple wins $1M playing Missouri Lottery

A Green Castle couple has won one million dollars through the Missouri Lottery.

Barbara and Lonnie Johnson won the prize after Barbara purchased a $300,000,000 Golden Ticket at the Ayerco station at 301 North Pearl in Milan.

The couple plans to pay off some bills and share the prize money with their children and grandchildren. The Johnsons win marks the 122nd scratchers’ millionaire and the 498th overall millionaire since Missouri Lottery sales began in 1986.

The $300,000,000 Golden Ticket is a $30 game that started January 25th, 2016. The game offers more then $93,000,000 in remaining prizes, including four additional $1,000,000 prizes and a top prize of $10,000,000.

Like this: Like Loading...