August Primary election results Tuesday, August 7, 2018 for Northern Missouri

Grundy County will have a new Commissioner following balloting in the primary election Tuesday and the upcoming general election in November.

Phillip Ray defeated Incumbent Rick Hull and challenger Mark Moore for Presiding Commissioner of Grundy County. The vote count shows Ray with 931 votes, Hull had 603, and Moore 348. Ray wins the majority of the vote with 49-1/2%.

The evening began with Rick Hull leading after the absentee ballots were announced. Ray then went on to win eight precincts and tie Hull in votes cast at Spickard. No Democrats filed so Phillip Ray will be unopposed in the general election.

Four Grundy County incumbents ran unopposed and won the nomination for another term: Associate Judge Steven Hudson, Circuit Clerk and Recorder Becky Stanturf, County Clerk Betty Spickard, and Prosecuting Attorney Carrie Lamm Clark.

Proposition A known as “Right to Work” was defeated in Grundy county and statewide. Grundy County gave just 36 percent support with 791 yes votes and 1,378 no votes. It was a 37-1/2% voter turnout or 2,206 casting votes in the primary for Grundy County.

Winning a race for Sullivan County Presiding Commissioner, Republican party was Incumbent Chris May. May garnered 504 votes and Sayre 319. The ballot proposal on a 50 cent tax levy for road and bridge purposes was defeated by 477 yes votes and 609 no votes meaning 44% were in favor of the issue.

Putnam County had one race and a local ballot issue. Winning Republican nod for Presiding Commissioner was Robert Munden. With 471 votes and Rexroat with 258.

The Unionville Special Road District renewed a 35 cent tax levy with 67% support or 158 yes votes to 76 no votes.

Daviess County voters selected Jim Ruse for the Republican nomination as Presiding Commissioner with the vote count garnering 636 for Ruse and McFee grabbing 556votes.

Livingston County residents selected Amy Hobbs Baker for the Democratic nomination for recorder of deeds. With the vote count totaling Baker with 930 and Ireland 634.

Harrison County has one race. Bethany has a ballot issue. Republican Sherece Eivins won the nomination for Circuit Clerk and Recorder by a vote count of Eivins 974 to Hamilton’s 568.

Bethany voters defeated the local use tax when it received just 35% support.

Incumbent J Eggleston captured the Republican nod for 2nd District State Representative by carrying all four counties: Harrison, Daviess, DeKalb, and Gentry.

Two nominating races are within the Republican party in Caldwell County. Nominated for Western District Commissioner to fill an unexpired term was Rex Hibler. The vote count tallied Hibler with 595 and Crabb with 343. Nominated for County Clerk is Christine Owen with 1,160 votes with Ives receiving 394. Caldwell County voters, with 54% approval, (1,226 to 1,039) decided to have a full-time Prosecuting Attorney. Voters at Hamilton approved the local use tax with 52% support by a vote count of 196 to 180.

In Linn County, approval was given to incorporate the Meadville Community Fire Protection District and to impose a tax levy of 30-cents on the $100 of assessed valuation. The fire district question passed 245 to 12 and the tax passed 214 to 75.

Detailed election results by individual county and district can be found on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website.

