University of Missouri Extension to hold public meeting on wind farm development

The University of Missouri Extension will hold a community listening session on wind farm development in Maysville later this month.

DeKalb County residents and community members are invited to share their views and experiences about wind farm development in a small group setting with team members from the University of Missouri at the June Conley Building the night of August 28th from 6 to 9 o’clock.

University of Missouri Vice Chancellor for Extension and Engagement Marshall Stewart and Missouri Farm Bureau Board of Directors President Blake Hurst will provide the welcome.

Extension Regional Director for Northwest Missouri Joe Lear says participants who share their stories, experiences, and views will help the team develop resources that individuals and communities can use to understand the concerns, risks, legalities, pros, and cons of wind farm development in Missouri.

Lear encourages DeKalb County residents who cannot attend the listening session to provide input by taking a confidential survey at the University of Missouri Extension website.

At the request of landowners and community leaders in Northwest Missouri, the Extension has been working since early this year to develop unbiased resources to help individuals and communities work through issues surrounding wind energy development.

Like this: Like Loading...