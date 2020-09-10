Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra to forgo full ensemble winter concert

The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra has decided to forgo a full ensemble winter concert in December due to COVID-19 precautions.

Conductors Linda Arnold, Tyler Busick, and Buddy Hannaford say they have determined a virtual recital will be held on December 12th in place of the full ensemble concert. The recital will consist of solos and small ensembles.

More information on the December 12th recital and future plans is to be available on grvco.com as well as the organization’s Facebook page.

