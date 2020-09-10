Livingston County Clerk expresses concern about mailing sent to registered voters

Livingston County Clerk Shelly Parks reports her office has been notified of a mailing sent to some registered voters in the county with a return address of The Voter Participation Center.

The information in the document was not provided by her or her staff. If the document contains accurate information, it was obtained through a public record search. It is not necessary to complete the voter registration application if someone is a currently registered voter. She advises residents to not provide personal information unless they are familiar with the requester and never in a mailer.

Questions may be directed to the Livingston County Clerk’s Office at 646-8000 extension 3.

