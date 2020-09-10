Livingston County Clerk expresses concern about mailing sent to registered voters

Local News September 10, 2020 KTTN News
Voter Participation Center

Livingston County Clerk Shelly Parks reports her office has been notified of a mailing sent to some registered voters in the county with a return address of The Voter Participation Center.

The information in the document was not provided by her or her staff. If the document contains accurate information, it was obtained through a public record search. It is not necessary to complete the voter registration application if someone is a currently registered voter. She advises residents to not provide personal information unless they are familiar with the requester and never in a mailer.

Questions may be directed to the Livingston County Clerk’s Office at 646-8000 extension 3.

