Thompson Research Center Virtual Field Day set for Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 in Spickard

Each year, the Thompson Research Center, located in Spickard, Mo., opens its doors to the public to share research findings and information related to agriculture and natural resources during its field day. This year is going to look a little bit different.

Instead of offering an in-person event, Thompson will go virtual this year, along with the rest of the University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources (CAFNR) Agricultural Research Centers. Thompson will offer a handful of online, prerecorded presentations that will be available via the Center’s website. The virtual field day will be held on Thursday, Sept. 24.

“We really wish that we could meet with our attendees in-person,” said Jon Schreffler, farm manager of the Thompson Research Center. “We will miss the face-to-face conversations that are a key part of our mission, as we really value the back-and-forth discussions that occur during our annual event. While it’s not exactly the same, we thought a virtual offering would at least allow us to share the important information that our local producers use in their operations.”

The speakers will focus on timely topics related to agriculture and natural resources, with an emphasis on cattle. During the virtual offering, viewers will see a few familiar speakers from past in-person events, and the virtual field day will also include speakers who viewers may not have previously seen. Individuals will also be able to pick and choose to view the topics of greatest relevance to their operations.

“We have some really great researchers who do important work here at Thompson,” Schreffler said. “We plan on sharing information about some of those projects, as well as other research related to cattle production.”

Individuals can find the presentations on Thursday, Sept. 24, on a special webpage (thompson.missouri.edu/field-day/) on the Thompson website.

“We have a lot of important and relevant information to share, and our virtual field day will allow us to do that,” Schreffler said. “We encourage interested individuals to tune in and reach out with any questions. Our focus is to be an interactive and timely resource for our region.”

