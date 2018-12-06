Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra to accept donations for Bright Futures Trenton at Saturday concert

The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra will accept monetary donations for the organization as well as for Bright Futures Trenton at its Christmas concert Saturday.

The “Somewhere in My Memory” themed concert will be at the First Baptist Church in Trenton. Doors will open at 2:30 at the conclusion of the dress rehearsal, and the concert will start at 3 o’clock.

Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra Board Secretary-Treasurer Dennis Browning of Trenton says one of Bright Futures Trenton’s projects is New Soles for Bright Futures where shoes are collected and provided to children in the school district that need them.

A New Soles for Bright Futures Shoe and Sock Giveaway will be at the Hodge Presbyterian Church the evening of December 14th from 5 to 7 o’clock and the morning of December 15th from 8 to 9 o’clock.

Browning describes Bright Futures as an organization that engages the community in meeting the basic needs of students, so learning can take place. He says the organization puts out the word about a need of a student or family and tries to get something donated or utilize money raise for the need.

Donations for the Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra itself Saturday will go to help purchase music, which Browning notes is the group’s biggest expense. He says the music for the Christmas concert cost close to $800. Donations to the Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra are tax deductible because the organization has 501(c)3 tax exempt status. More information on the Donors Club will be available at the door of the concert.