Audio: Trenton woman chosen to help decorate White House for Christmas 2018

A Trenton woman was one of about 200 volunteers chosen from a pool of 6000 applicants selected to help decorate the White House for Christmas.

She first heard about the opportunity to decorate the White House when former White House intern Adam Kirby visited her during his Winter Break from college last year.

She applied in September with her sister and friend, and she found out she had been chosen in October, her sister and friend were not selected though.

Roy says the selected volunteers were split into two groups with one helping with Christmas decorating before Thanksgiving, and the other helped after. She was in the group that helped decorate after Thanksgiving from November 23rd to 25th.

She and her husband traveled by plane to Washington, D. C. on Thanksgiving Day. All volunteers were responsible for their own travel arrangements and lodging.

Roy was one of only six volunteers allowed to decorate the Oval Office and none of the volunteers were permitted to take pictures while decorating was in progress, however, they were allowed to take pictures at a holiday reception hosted by the First Lady November 26th.

Roy was disappointed that she did not see or meet the President but says her favorite part of the experience was meeting other volunteers who were also excited about helping decorate the White House.

Roy is considering applying again next year and says anyone interested in applying to decorate the White House next year can apply at white house.gov starting next September.