Governor Parson to visit Dewey School in Chillicothe and Meadville School District

Governor Mike Parson will visit the area on October 27th.

Parson will present a Blue Ribbon proclamation to Dewey Elementary School of Chillicothe at 10:15 am.

The Governor will participate in discussions on teacher base pay increases at the Meadville R-4 School District at 11:30 and the Mendon High School at 12:45 in the afternoon. He will also thank first responders and the Mendon community for their response to the Amtrak derailment earlier this year.

Parson will then travel to Marceline to participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 o’clock for CoffeeTree Group’s newest Operations Center.

All of the events scheduled for October 27th are open to the public.