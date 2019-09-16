Governor Parson to travel to California to promote Missouri

Governor Mike Parson will travel to California to meet with Bay Area technology executives and promote Missouri as an ideal location for business.

Aligning with the administration’s focus on workforce development, the primary goal of the California Outreach Mission is to meet with company officials who have expressed an interest in investing or expanding in Missouri. Governor Parson will also visit with business executives from West Coast-based companies in the agricultural technology, professional services, and financial services sectors with an existing presence in Missouri to thank them for their partnership and explore additional ways to collaborate and create jobs in the state.

“We’re seeing a lot of activity with companies investing in Missouri that are based in Silicon Valley, and they’re relocating or expanding here because of all Missouri has to offer,” Governor Parson said. “Our state’s technology industry continues to grow, and we look forward to exploring ways we can build upon our strengths to bring even more technology companies to the Midwest.”

Governor Parson will also meet with various California-based technology leaders to build relationships that could potentially lead to relocation or expansion to Missouri for their data centers and other sites.

Governor Parson’s trip to California will be the third mission he has completed to engage with leaders in international business, infrastructure, and technology to highlight Missouri’s strong business climate and growing economy.

The Hawthorn Foundation, a Missouri nonprofit organization, funded the Outreach Mission.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 18 Shares