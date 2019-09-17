Hearing waived in case tied to Diemel brother’s disappearance

A Braymer man has waived a preliminary hearing in connection with charges that he drove a truck belonging to two missing Wisconsin brothers who are believed dead.

Garland Joey Nelson appeared via Polycom video on Monday in the Associate Division of Caldwell County Circuit Court. The case involves first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle in which Nelson is accused of driving a rental truck from his farm to a commuter lot at Holt.

The truck had been taken to the farm near Braymer July 21st by Nicholas and Justin Diemel who were described as conducting cattle business. Law enforcement officials have reported human remains were discovered July 30th but await positive identification.

Nelson has been bound over to Division One of the Caldwell County Circuit Court for an arraignment on October 7, 2019.

