A Milan man was injured Monday afternoon when according to the Highway Patrol, the vehicle he was driving went off Highway 6, struck a tree, field gate, and an embankment causing the vehicle to become airborne coming to a stop in a ditch.

The accident happened one mile west of Green Castle. 23-year-old Drew Russell was taken by ambulance to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan with minor injuries.

Russell was not using a seat belt. The Jeep Liberty received extensive damage.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 10 Shares