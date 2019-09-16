North Central Missouri College to launch Foreign Film Club

North Central Missouri College will begin its Foreign Film Club with a series of films this fall semester. The club intends to watch the movie, and then discuss the showing as a group. The Foreign Film Club will meet on the following dates to discuss the following films:

September 26-La Strada, Directed by Federico Fellini

October 24-Let the Right One In, directed by Tomas Alfredson

November 21-Cache, Directed by Michael Haneke

The club is open to the public, and all films will be shown in Cross Hall 208 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Eric Christopherson, NCMC Mathematics Instructor and Nathan Vandevender, NCMC IT Helpdesk Specialist host the Foreign Film Club on the NCMC campus.

“Nathan and I are excited to bring this new club to NCMC and the Trenton community, and share our enjoyment of film,” said Eric Christopherson. “We invite everyone to join us, watch a good film, and join in a lively and passionate debate afterward.”

To learn more about the NCMC Foreign Film Club, contact Eric Christopherson, or Nathan Vandevender at 660-359-3948 Extension 1337/1224.

