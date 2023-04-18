Governor Parson appoints three to University of Missouri Board of Curators, makes six other appointments

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson announced eight appointments to various boards and commissions and filled one county office vacancy.

Robert Blitz, of St. Louis, was appointed to the University of Missouri Board of Curators.

Mr. Blitz currently serves as a partner at Blitz, Bardgett & Deutsch Law firm. He has been a member of the Missouri Bar since 1973. Mr. Blitz previously served as a member of the St. Louis Regional Conventional Sports Complex Board. He received the 2022 BAMSL Distinguished Lawyer Award. He holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri – School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts from Drake University. Mr. Blitz will be replacing Curator Hoberock for the 2nd Congressional slot on the board.

Bradley Cooper, from Willard, was appointed as the Student Representative for the Missouri State University Board of Governors. He is currently pursuing degrees in Socio-Political Communication and Public Relations.

Clayton Eftink, from Cape Girardeau, was appointed as the Student Representative for the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors. He is currently pursuing degrees in Finance and Business Administration.

Robert Fry, of Greenwood, was appointed to the University of Missouri Board of Curators.

Dr. Fry currently serves as an orthodontist for Fry Orthodontic Specialists. He founded the business in 1977. He also serves as founder and Director of DuckHorn Outdoors Adventures, a Missouri nonprofit. Dr. Fry has previously served as President of the Kansas Dental Association and as a delegate to the American Dental Association. He holds a DDS from the University of Missouri – Kansas City and a Master of Science from the University of North Carolina. Dr. Fry will be filling the vacant 4th Congressional District slot on the board.

Kevin James, of Salem, was appointed to the Missouri Mining Commission.

Mr. James currently serves as the Environmental Compliance Manager at Doe Run Resources Corporation. Prior to his current role, he served as Production Superintendent and receiving supervisor for Doe Run Resources Corporation. Mr. James holds a Master of Science in geological engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Gary Larson, of Salem, was appointed Dent County Presiding Commissioner.

Mr. Larsen currently serves as the Dent County 2nd District Commissioner. He previously served as owner and operator of Larson Collision Center in Salem and as President of the Dent County Fair Board. Mr. Larsen holds a certificate in auto body repair from Linn State Technical College.

Elizabeth Motazedi, from Joplin, was appointed as the Student Representative for the Northwest Missouri State University Board of Regents. She is currently pursuing a degree in Social Studies Education.

Ella Schnake, from Raymore, was appointed as the Student Representative for the Truman State University Board of Governors. She is currently pursuing degrees in Political Science and International Relations, and Sociology.

Jeanne Sinquefield, of Westphalia, was appointed to the University of Missouri Board of Curators.

Dr. Sinquefield served as Head of Trading for Dimensional Fund Advisors for 23 years before retiring as Executive Vice President and Head of Trading in 2005. She joined the All You Call Mizzou capital campaign in late 2005 and currently serves as a member of the Missouri 100. In addition, she served as Chair of the University of Missouri System Review Commission in 2016. She holds a Ph.D. in demography and an MBA in Finance and Management Science from the University of Chicago. Dr. Sinquefield will be filling the vacant 3rd Congressional District slot on the board.

