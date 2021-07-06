Governor Parson and First Lady to visit area communities

Local News July 6, 2021
Governor Mike Parson
Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will travel to area cities on July 12, 2021, as part of their Bicentennial Tour.

Stops scheduled include:

  • Macon County Historical Society Museum of Macon at noon
  • Walt Disney Hometown Museum of Marceline at 1:15
  • General John J. Pershing Boyhood Home State Historic Site of Laclede at 2:15
  • Maxie, the World’s Largest Goose, at 100 Maple Street in Sumner at 3 o’clock
  • Home of the Locust Creek Covered Bridge State Historic Site of Meadville at 3:45.
