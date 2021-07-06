Governor Parson and First Lady to visit area communities

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will travel to area cities on July 12, 2021, as part of their Bicentennial Tour.

Stops scheduled include:

Macon County Historical Society Museum of Macon at noon

Walt Disney Hometown Museum of Marceline at 1:15

General John J. Pershing Boyhood Home State Historic Site of Laclede at 2:15

Maxie, the World’s Largest Goose, at 100 Maple Street in Sumner at 3 o’clock

Home of the Locust Creek Covered Bridge State Historic Site of Meadville at 3:45.

Related