University of Missouri Extension of Livingston County to host Back to School Bonanza

University of Missouri Extension of Livingston County will host the 13th Annual Back to School Bonanza for Livingston County students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The event will be at the Calvary Baptist Church Family Life Center of Chillicothe on July 27, 2021, from 11 to 1 o’clock and 4 to 6 o’clock. Free backpacks and school supplies will be given to students. There are no income guidelines.

Online registration is required at this link. Participants must be registered by July 11th.

Contact the Livingston County Extension Office for more information on the Back to School Bonanza on July 27th at 660-646-0811.

