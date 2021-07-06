Special Olympics Missouri celebrates 50 years

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Special Olympics Missouri is celebrating 50 years this year and kicking off its Sponsor an Athlete campaign.

Sponsorships make it possible for Special Olympics North Area to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in 18 Olympic-type sports for individuals with mental disabilities in 27 counties. Those counties include those in the Green Hills area as well as Adair, Carroll, Chariton, Clinton, DeKalb, Gentry Ray, Schuyler, and Worth.

Through its Athlete Leadership programs, Special Olympics Missouri helps athletes find their voice in society. Its Healthy Athletes programs show athletes how to be healthier.

Athletes participate for free. Someone can sponsor an athlete for $50, and contributions are tax-deductible. Checks should be made payable to Special Olympics Missouri North Area. Donations should be sent to Special Olympics Missouri at 702 South Woodbine in Saint Joseph, Missouri 64507.

Anyone who wants to sponsor an athlete or multiple athletes can call Special Olympics Missouri North Area Director Melody Prawitz for more information at 816-233-6232.

