Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

On Saturday, September 18, Governor Parson and First Lady Parson will host the Bicentennial Inaugural Parade and Ball at the State Capitol in Jefferson City.

The Bicentennial Inaugural Parade will take place this Saturday, September 18 at 10 a.m. in Jefferson City. The Bicentennial Inaugural Ball will also be this Saturday, September 18 at 5:00 p.m. in Jefferson City. These events are a way to celebrate the swearing-in of Missouri’s statewide elected officials and, more importantly, the history and significance of the state of Missouri. Following the parade, the Governor and First Lady will host an Ice Cream Social event outside the Governor’s Mansion with 1,000 free scoops of ice cream courtesy of the Ice Cream Factory.

Additionally, the Missouri State Capitol will feature various community engagement items and Missouri professional sports championship trophies, which will be available for viewing and photos from 8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 18.

The nearly 100 piece Bicentennial Inaugural Parade will be live-streamed on Governor Parson’s Facebook Page with Ned Reynolds of Southwest Missouri and Kermit Miller of Central Missouri emceeing and announcing each piece of the parade. Also, on the parade’s Facebook Event Page, Missourians can find updates and information for this historic day.

The Bicentennial Inaugural Ball will take place on the Capitol’s North Portico and Lawn and will feature live music from Branson’s The Duttons and a fireworks display. At 5:00 p.m. check-in starts, and the evening begins at 6:30 p.m. with the Grand March of elected officials. The Ball will continue until 11:00 p.m.

For those planning to attend the Bicentennial Inaugural Ball, RSVP using this link.

Related