Trenton Board of Adjustment, Planning and Zoning Commission to meet October 4

The Trenton Board of Adjustment will hear requests regarding variances on requirements, and the Planning and Zoning Commission will hear a request for a conditional use permit for a used car lot. The groups will meet at the Trenton City Hall October 4, 2021. Public hearings will start at 7 o’clock that night.

The Board of Adjustment will hear two requests from Charles Walmsley. One is for a 480 square foot variance on the required 720 square foot on the maximum area for an accessory structure to allow for a 30 by 40-foot building at 606 East Sixth Street. The other request from Walmsley is for a 10-foot variance on the side yard next to street requirement of 15 foot to allow for a 10 by 12-foot addition to be constructed onto a house at 512 Linn Street.

Another request to be heard by the Board of Adjustment will be from Terry Hearn for a five-foot variance on the side yard setback requirement of seven and a half foot to allow the building of a storage unit at 907 East Ninth Street.

The Planning and Zoning Commission’s public hearing October 4th will include a request from Hearn for a conditional use permit to allow him to operate a used car lot at 907 East Ninth Street.

