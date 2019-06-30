Gilman City woman hospitalized after crashing on Route H

A Gilman City woman was injured Thursday night when the car she was driving went off the west side of Route H where it struck a ditch, coming to stop on its wheels.

Thirty-five-year-old Denise Wilgus of Gilman City received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The westbound car was demolished in the accident at 9:05 Thursday night approximately five miles west of Gilman City. Ms. Wilgus was using a seat belt.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.