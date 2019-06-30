Grundy County Local Emergency Planning Committee to meet in July

The Grundy County Local Emergency Planning Committee will discuss training requests at a meeting in July.

The meeting will be held in the north board meeting room on the lower level of the Grundy County Health Department of Trenton July 9, 2019, at noon.

Emergency Management Agency and All-Hazards topics will include the Missouri Youth Preparedness Initiative; 911 consultant, response trailer, and Full-Scale Exercise Committee updates; and partner reports.

Parking is available for the Grundy County LEPC meeting July 9th on the east side of the health department.