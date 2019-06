The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approved the 2019-2020 budget at a special meeting Thursday evening.

Superintendent David Probasco reports revenues are projected at $2,863,512, and expenditures are expected to be $2,843,275. That leaves a surplus of $20,267.

The board also approved to pay the remaining bills for 2018-2019 and to transfer funds to reflect actual revenues and expenditures for 2018-2019.