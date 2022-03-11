GEC Community Foundation grant application deadline is April 1, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The GEC Community Foundation is currently accepting grant applications. The application deadline is April 1, 2022.

Qualified applicants may apply for a grant by completing a grant application with supporting information. The grant application is available by logging online at www.grundyec.com or calling the Cooperative at 1-800-279-2249, extension 23. Applications will be reviewed by the Trustees and successful applicants will be notified by April 29, 2022.

The Foundation assists qualifying schools and organizations with grant monies in the areas of education, health, and rural development. Grants are open to eligible entities within the Cooperatives’ 12 county service area which includes, Harrison, Mercer, and Grundy counties and portions of Linn, Livingston, Daviess, Gentry, Putnam, and Sullivan counties in Missouri and portions of Ringgold, Wayne, and Decatur counties in Iowa.

