Garlan Nelson to appear in Johnson County court on change of venue in Diemel brothers case

An arraignment is scheduled in Johnson County for a Braymer man charged with two felony counts of murder—first degree in the deaths of two brothers from Wisconsin.

The arraignment for Garland Joseph Nelson is scheduled for Monday, October 5th in front of Judge R. Michael Wagner. The case was transferred on a change of venue from Caldwell County to Johnson County.

Nelson has been also charged with two felony counts each of abandonment of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, and armed criminal action. He faces one felony count each of tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Nick and Justin Diemel were reported missing in July 2019 after traveling to Caldwell County to collect on a reported cattle debt of $250,000 from Nelson. A probable cause statement accuses Nelson of shooting the brothers, putting their bodies in 55-gallon barrels, and burning their bodies.

Nelson allegedly told investigators he dumped the remains on a manure pile and hid the barrels on his property. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office reported the remains were found in Missouri and Nebraska.

