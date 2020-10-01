Missouri Corn Growers Association announce new slate of officers

The Missouri Corn Merchandising Council and Missouri Corn Growers Association have announced their new slate of officers, the appointment of recently elected board members, and national committee assignments.

The election of the Missouri Corn Merchandising Council officer team took place during an August board meeting. Leaders assumed their new roles Thursday, October 1st. Those officers include Treasurer Matt Lambert of Laclede.

New Missouri Corn Merchandising Council board members include Adam Casner of Carrollton who replaces Gary Porter of Mercer. The new board members will be nominated to the Missouri Corn Growers Association Board at the organization’s annual meeting in January.

The Missouri Corn Merchandising Council partners with the United States Grains Council to enhance the value of corn, ethanol, and distillers grains through international exports. Those serving on the U. S. Grains Council advisory teams include Porter on Ethanol.

Several Missouri Corn leaders have also been appointed to serve on National Corn Growers Association action teams and committees. Those include Lambert being renamed to the Stewardship Action Team. Porter will serve on the Commodity Classic Planning Committee and as a liaison for the Ethanol Action Team and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

The Missouri Corn Merchandising Council Board of Directors is comprised of 14 corn growers elected from across the state. The volunteer board was formed in 1984 with the passage of a corn check off. It is dedicated to market development, research, and education.

The Missouri Corn Growers Association is committed to increasing the profitability of corn production through sound policies, continued market development, and involvement in the political process.

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares