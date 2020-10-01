Trenton Municipal Utilities will celebrate Public Power Week several activities.

Electric education packets will be sent to Rissler Elementary School for kindergarten classes. An outside presentation is planned on October 14th.

TMU will provide cookies in the foyer at a come and go-style event on October 16th from 9 to 3 o’clock.

Residents are welcome to donate $5.00 to the utilishare program and sign up to win a grand prize of one month of the total residential portion of their utility bill paid. A drawing will be on October 16th.

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares