Galt man charged with three counts of child abuse after allegedly choking two children

A Galt man has been charged with three felony counts of abuse or neglect of a child after allegedly admitting to choking two children.

Thirty-two-year-old Samuel Jo Anderson’s bond was set at $20,000 cash only, and an initial appearance in court is scheduled for November 23rd.

A probable cause statement says Anderson admitted to choking one child younger than 10 years old twice in the last three months, and the child stated he could not breathe. Anderson also reportedly admitted to choking another child younger than 10 once in the last three months.

(Booking photo courtesy Trenton Police Department via Vinelink)