New Cambria woman injured after car strikes deer on Highway 36

Local News November 20, 2021 KTTN News
Deer in roadway with oncoming car
A New Cambria woman sustained injuries when the vehicle in which she was a passenger struck a deer one mile west of Macon the morning of November 19th.

The Highway Patrol reports 67-year-old Debbie Shoemaker refused treatment at the scene for minor injuries and was to seek treatment on her own.  No injuries were reported for driver 67-year-old Richard Shoemaker of New Cambria.

The vehicle traveled east on Highway 36 before hitting the deer.

The vehicle received moderate damage and both occupants were reported to be wearing seat belts.

