Galt man charged with assault of Cody McHargue

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Galt man has been charged in Grundy County with felony assault in the first degree or attempted assault causing serious physical injury or special victim after an alleged physical altercation in Trenton. The incident happened in July that resulting in serious physical injury to another man.

A warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Shandon Levi Gann who he is to be held without bond. Johnathon Meyer of Bethany has been appointed as a special prosecuting attorney.

A probable cause statement from Trenton Police Officer Ashley Calvin accuses Gann of assaulting 33-year-old Cody James McHargue, resulting in McHargue having a laceration to his back of the head, a skull fracture, and bleeding and swelling of the brain, which required emergency life-saving surgery.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares