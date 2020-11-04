John J. Pershing Boyhood Home State Historic Site and Locust Creek Covered Bridge host public meeting November 18

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting about the Gen. John J. Pershing Boyhood Home State Historic Site and Locust Creek Covered Bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 18. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Pershing Memorial Museum and Leadership Archives building located at 905 Ausmus St. in Laclede.

The public is invited to share comments about the sites and their operations during the meeting. Staff will be present to provide information and answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to inform the public of the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, while also offering visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit the Missouri State Parks website.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns.

